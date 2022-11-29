Create New Account
Astonishing: Bibles After 1960 Withheld Best Weapon Against Satan
SIN OF OMISSION? Jesus clearly states that "prayer and fasting" are the two most powerful weapons in our fight against Satan. However, today's most popular Bibles have REMOVED the power of fasting — destroying the spiritual lives of countless Christians worldwide. Join John-Henry Westen and Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, Drew Mason, to learn about this shocking change to the Bible. The truth is being censored, and now Jesus' own words are being removed. DON'T BE TRICKED BY BIBLE CENSORSHIP.

Keywords
fastingfinancial securitygospel of matthew

