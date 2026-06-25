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#657: Unraveling the Gladio Global Network | Colonel Towner-Watkins
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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Many of today’s problems trace back to the Fabian Socialists and their slow creep towards world domination over the past century. American institutions, politicians, economists, and journalists were captured by the parasitic British Empire during the 20th century.


Colonel Towner-Watkins brings three decades of military experience when breaking down how the Gladio network operated throughout Europe in the aftermath of World War II, and why that matters today. Can lessons from Operation Condor be learned by the people before it is too late, or have the psychological tactics already rendered Americans neutered and incapacitated?


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Keywords
natooperation gladiogladiofabian societycharlie robinsoncolonel towner-watkinscolonel towner watkins
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