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** Biden Attacks Farms with Exec. Order - Comprehensive War on Global Food Supply – Engineered Famine **
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410 views • January 30, 2021
** Biden Attacks Farms - Comprehensive War on Global Food Supply - Engineered Famine
- Ice Age Farmer, 29/Jan/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojA9Ed7EYLs
-- The Biden admin's executive actions in the last 48 hours are attacking farms and implementing the technocratic takeover of food, accelerating a global collapse in food production by paying farmers NOT to grow food, cutting their financial support, tasking Tom Vilsack's USDA with a Net-Zero goal, changing COVID guidance on grocery stores, restaurants, and meatpacking plants. Meanwhile, the media is finally acknowledging the soybean shortage, and the US is now also experiencing a fertilizer shortage, which will further increase costs and cause yields will collapse. As other countries stop exporting to protect domestic supplies, the US has been wholly sold out. This confluence of issues and cascading failures merits our attention urgently -- start growing food today.
- Ice Age Farmer, 29/Jan/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojA9Ed7EYLs
-- The Biden admin's executive actions in the last 48 hours are attacking farms and implementing the technocratic takeover of food, accelerating a global collapse in food production by paying farmers NOT to grow food, cutting their financial support, tasking Tom Vilsack's USDA with a Net-Zero goal, changing COVID guidance on grocery stores, restaurants, and meatpacking plants. Meanwhile, the media is finally acknowledging the soybean shortage, and the US is now also experiencing a fertilizer shortage, which will further increase costs and cause yields will collapse. As other countries stop exporting to protect domestic supplies, the US has been wholly sold out. This confluence of issues and cascading failures merits our attention urgently -- start growing food today.
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