Netenyahu’s FIFTH Fake AI Video Is The Worst Yet!

Maybe you have to give them credit for trying? In this segment Jimmy highlights yet another obvious AI-generated "proof of life" video from Benjamin Netanyahu, this time showing him superimposed into a war room where the lighting, furniture, and even the air vents don't match the actual attendees—who stare blankly with no reaction to his speech.

Detailed analysis reveals disappearing rings, mismatched suit lapels, and glasses that magically appear on a background figure, confirming this is a cheap deepfake using a static 2024 photograph.

Jimmy notes that the consistent desperation and incompetence of these fakes strongly suggests Netanyahu is either dead or in an induced coma, with Israeli propagandists unable to produce a convincing real video. The segment concludes that the internet's relentless mockery has forced them into an escalating cycle of obvious fraud.

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