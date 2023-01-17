Easy to manipulate...

The same people who imposed the covid plannedemic are now imposing the so called `war`. It has been planned meticulously, every trick in the book is being used. From millionaire world leaders, to hollywood media. They are all in on it. What`s going on? They needed an excuse to impoverish the world. All hardship all over the world is blamed on the `brutal war`. Olena Zelenska was speaking at the World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland,She warned that Russia's war in Ukraine means 'we are facing the collapse of the world as we know it'. It seems her `speech` was written by Klaus Schwab himself! What they started with the plannedemic, they will finish with the so called `war`. This conflict has evolved into one unlike any other, the weaponisation of social media, of culture, and the revision of history itself, have become second fronts, central to the anti-Russian, pro Atlanticist narrative at the centre of the EU / NATO pro war rationale. It is critical that the western public, who have been bombarded 24/7 by a propaganda leviathan of previously unseen proportions and resource, explores the factual realities of how the “scaffold” that this conflict now burns on, was deliberately built, not over a matter of months or years, but over a matter of decades. Of course, having any opinion other than the prescribed western view is portrayed as dangerous and subversive. Any view, other than the stock mainstream narrative, which alleges that a maniacal imperialist Russia, wishing to regain tracts of previously conquered territory, is cast as Russian propaganda. This authoritarian and dangerous. corporate position has led to people being labelled as pro-Putin advocates, and paid propagandists for an authoritarian, genocidal and hateful state. When western narrators insert the now seemingly obligatory phrase “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine” when writing on the crisis, it would be useful to point out that it is undeniable, but not widely known that the United States has been agitating to wrestle Ukraine away from the influence of Russia since the end of World War II. The shadow government running the USA is also running the EU, and it will overthrow any government that gets in the way of the New World Agenda. Which is to enslave all humanity by imposing a Digital ID and a Digital Currency. This will be done by escalating the so called `war` when necessary, in the meantime the war will be used as the excuse to impose more and more restrictions.

