Easy to manipulate...

The same people who imposed the covid plannedemic are now imposing the
so called `war`. It has been planned meticulously, every trick in the
book is being used. From millionaire world leaders, to hollywood media.
They are all in on it. What`s going on? They needed an excuse to
impoverish the world. All hardship all over the world is blamed on the
`brutal war`. Olena Zelenska was speaking at the World Economic Forum,
Davos, Switzerland,She warned that Russia's war in Ukraine means 'we are
facing the collapse of the world as we know it'. It seems her `speech`
was written by Klaus Schwab himself! What they started with the
plannedemic, they will finish with the so called `war`. This conflict
has evolved into one unlike any other, the weaponisation of social
media, of culture, and the revision of history itself, have become
second fronts, central to the anti-Russian, pro Atlanticist narrative at
the centre of the EU / NATO pro war rationale. It is critical that the
western public, who have been bombarded 24/7 by a propaganda leviathan
of previously unseen proportions and resource, explores the factual
realities of how the “scaffold” that this conflict now burns on, was
deliberately built, not over a matter of months or years, but over a
matter of decades. Of course, having any opinion other than the
prescribed western view is portrayed as dangerous and subversive. Any
view, other than the stock mainstream narrative, which alleges that a
maniacal imperialist Russia, wishing to regain tracts of previously
conquered territory, is cast as Russian propaganda. This authoritarian
and dangerous. corporate position has led to people being labelled as
pro-Putin advocates, and paid propagandists for an authoritarian,
genocidal and hateful state. When western narrators insert the now
seemingly obligatory phrase “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine” when
writing on the crisis, it would be useful to point out that it is
undeniable, but not widely known that the United States has been
agitating to wrestle Ukraine away from the influence of Russia since the
end of World War II. The shadow government running the USA is also
running the EU, and it will overthrow any government that gets in the
way of the New World Agenda. Which is to enslave all humanity by
imposing a Digital ID and a Digital Currency. This will be done by
escalating the so called `war` when necessary, in the meantime the war
will be used as the excuse to impose more and more restrictions.
