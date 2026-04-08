IF TINA PETERS DID NOT CATCH THE 2020 ELECTION BEING STOLEN 🗳 WHY DID THEY ERASE THE DATA❓

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After Tina Peters created backup logs which proved election fraud in the stolen 2020 election, Dominion started to send in reps all across the country to election precincts under the guise of "Trusted Build Maintenance" and wiped 2020 election records.
Source: https://x.com/TheSCIF/status/2041538735699853469
Thumbnail: https://x.com/LilOrwell1984/status/2041577687928668564