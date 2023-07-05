Create New Account
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner gives an update on the shooting in the city during the Fourth of July weekend.
The woke DA wants you to focus on the gun. Totally disregard the transgender BLM shooter.


LINK:

https://www.lawofficer.com/philadelphia-gunman-accused-of-killing-5-wounding-2-is-blm-supporter-who-wore-womens-clothing-sources-say/

