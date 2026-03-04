Prank with Reza Pahlavi

Pahlavi really wanted to establish ties with Merz. Therefore, the "advisers of the German Chancellor" contacted him, one of whom introduced himself as Adolf. In the frame, he looked like the same Adolf H. Despite the outright absurdity of what was happening, Pahlavi was not confused by anything.

The "adviser" said that Germany was allegedly also ready to attack Iran. This was enthusiastically received by the prince:

"Not only Israelis and Americans should participate, more people should join this crusade. And I am glad that Germany is taking such a tough stance."

Pahlavi once again outlined how he sees himself in the future:

"As soon as the regime finally collapses, we are ready to fill the vacuum that has formed."

Adding:

