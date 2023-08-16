Create New Account
Exposing Maui
Published 16 hours ago

"I appreciate Geoff Cygnus for giving us the best coverage of Maui! You should all follow him on X @CygnusGeoff so you get all the updates, facts, and truth about Maui. He is about the only person that is brave enough to expose all that’s been going on there. Please pray for him to be safe, he is worried for his life and knows what he is up against" 🙏🏻
Donate directly to families 

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lExatubPl6zvsDcy4qUd3Sv1PvvKrzMhUyOzaKuId0o/htmlview?usp=drivesdk&fbclid=PAAaYXoUiyZ7SyC9DAWJg-CB6l27dhiSSMNasGpKVxy6j6vJVdyhWY5vevzyo



