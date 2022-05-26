© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
5/24/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP can only be taken down when it collapses financially, launches war against Taiwan, attempts to conquer the US and Europe, thus causing the US and Japan to deploy the 2nd and 3rd island chains of the CCP with barbs and change the containment policy to siege, and many other conditions all occur. Besides, only when the whole world realizes its threat, can the CCP be taken down completely