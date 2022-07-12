FRANCIS SCHAEFFER - HOW SHOULD WE THEN LIVE - EPISODE 2 - THE MIDDLE AGES

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Join Dr. Schaeffer in the continuation of the series with episode 2: The Middle Ages. Here we look at the social, political, and intellectual uncertainty of a Post-Roman world, the influence of Christianity, and the consequence of the Church's deviation from early teachings and ensuing theological distortions.
This is Dr. Francis Schaeffer's spectacular series on the rise and decline of Western culture from a Christian perspective. This special edition includes an intimate in-depth interview with Francis and Edith Schaeffer, which is available only in this package. This program presents profound truths in simple language and concludes that man's only hope is a return to God's Biblical absolute — the Truth revealed in Christ through the Scriptures. Each episode focuses on a significant era of history while presenting answers to modern problems. Twelve 30-minute sessions. The Roman Age
The Middle Ages
The Renaissance
The Reformation
The Revolutionary Age
The Scientific Age
The Age of Non-reason
The Age of Fragmentation
The Age of Personal Peace & Affluence
Final Choices