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WOW! Australia PAYS VACCINE INJURED! - Pfizer ADMITS Vax Gives CHILDREN Heart Attacks!
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3107 views • January 06, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Australia admitting to widespread injuries from the so-called vaccine for the so-called "covid19." The country is dolling out money to many who've faced serious injury.
The money won't pay back their loss of life or be worth their long term health issues. It's a joke really. They continue to mandate vaccines despite these payments.
Pfizer is also admitting that the vaccine causes heart damage in children. Myocarditis and pericarditis specifically. Despite this, they're immune from lawsuits.
While we gets bits and pieces of the truth here and there, it is always buried within a week and covered by new propaganda. We need to continue calling out these evil psychopaths sterilizing the planet.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Australia admitting to widespread injuries from the so-called vaccine for the so-called "covid19." The country is dolling out money to many who've faced serious injury.
The money won't pay back their loss of life or be worth their long term health issues. It's a joke really. They continue to mandate vaccines despite these payments.
Pfizer is also admitting that the vaccine causes heart damage in children. Myocarditis and pericarditis specifically. Despite this, they're immune from lawsuits.
While we gets bits and pieces of the truth here and there, it is always buried within a week and covered by new propaganda. We need to continue calling out these evil psychopaths sterilizing the planet.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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