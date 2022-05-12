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The Divded Houses Of God Are Conquered By The Devil
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1 view • May 12, 2022
Come out of her my people less ye partake in her sins. A form of godliness is what the devil needs to be worshipped as God. Is you religion or Christian denonmination now following the world in fear?.
Have you fallen away from the faith by following the world in fear. When your ministers lead you to follow the world in fear, you are not following God but the devil. The fearful find themselves in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone which is the same reward of the devil and fallen angels.
Have you fallen away from the faith by following the world in fear. When your ministers lead you to follow the world in fear, you are not following God but the devil. The fearful find themselves in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone which is the same reward of the devil and fallen angels.
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