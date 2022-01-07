© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JFK and the Silver Conspiracy
Follow
3
Share
Report
248 views • January 07, 2022
JFK and the Silver Conspiracy | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
There are many people who will tell you that JFK was assassinated because he was trying to end the Federal Reserve and replace the Federal Reserve note with silver certificates. Not only is this not true, it's the exact opposite of the truth. Join James for this presentation to the JFK Lancer conference as he separates fact from fiction in the JFK assassination investigation.
Debunking the JFK Silver Certificate Myth
https://www.corbettreport.com/jfkfed/
Watch this video on JFK and the Silver Conspiracy, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption JFK and the Silver Conspiracy.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
There are many people who will tell you that JFK was assassinated because he was trying to end the Federal Reserve and replace the Federal Reserve note with silver certificates. Not only is this not true, it's the exact opposite of the truth. Join James for this presentation to the JFK Lancer conference as he separates fact from fiction in the JFK assassination investigation.
Debunking the JFK Silver Certificate Myth
https://www.corbettreport.com/jfkfed/
Watch this video on JFK and the Silver Conspiracy, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption JFK and the Silver Conspiracy.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.