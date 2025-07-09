© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christian Horner Fired After 20 Years – Red Bull Shakes F1 World 🏁⚡
📝 Description:
Red Bull Racing has officially parted ways with Christian Horner, ending his 20-year reign as team principal and CEO. With 8 Drivers' and 6 Constructors' titles under his leadership, the exit comes amid a slump in performance and growing internal tensions. Laurent Mekies takes over—can he keep Red Bull competitive and Verstappen loyal?
🔖 Hashtags:
#ChristianHorner #RedBullRacing #F1News #Formula1 #LaurentMekies #MaxVerstappen #F1Drama #TeamPrincipal #F12025 #NewsPlusGlobe