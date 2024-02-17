How much more of this is the world willing to watch?

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

How is this any better than what happened in Poland & Germany during WW2, where we're constantly reminded about what the Germans did to a certain group of people?

If Karma is real, I want a front seat to watch when it happens!

Video Sourced From:

'The Prisoner' (on Brighteon)

Background Theme Music:

'Without God' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between 'The Prisoner' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sat21:36