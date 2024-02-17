How much more of this is the world willing to watch?

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
How is this any better than what happened in Poland & Germany during WW2, where we're constantly reminded about what the Germans did to a certain group of people?
If Karma is real, I want a front seat to watch when it happens!
Video Sourced From:
'The Prisoner' (on Brighteon)
Background Theme Music:
'Without God' by David Fesliyan
NOTE: There is no connection between 'The Prisoner' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sat21:36
