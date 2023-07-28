God Using Gentiles-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 26 2023

Cyrus King of Persia Was Used Mightily of the Lord to Rebuild Jerusalem and the Temple and to Release God's People from Captivity. It Was Foretold in Scripture, Which Is What Convinced Cyrus to Do So. Comparing the Type (Cyrus) and the Anti-type (Christ Jesus); Quick Study of Anointing; and Secular Corroboration of the Biblical Account of Cyrus' Achievements for the Babylonian Jews.

