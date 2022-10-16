School Children - Forced Vaccines

Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship

Dream: 15 March 2022

Vaccine administered to Primary school children without parental consent. The enemy wants to massacre our little ones worldwide.

Read Jeremiah 31:15; Matthew 2:18 & Revelation 12:12



