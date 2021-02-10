In 2002, YAH Almost Destroys AMERICA - Strong Intercessors Delayed It! Amightywind Prophecy 56 Excerpts FIVE STATE WARNING: California, Nevada, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri! (mirrored)

Please Visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at

https://www.amightywind.com



original video done by Youtube channel FollowerofYAH777 thank you so much Prophecy 56 “Warn them! How few will Listen! ” Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu June 5, 2002 FIVE STATE WARNING: California, Nevada, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri Elisheva heard these audible words from the LORD before HE spoke through her with this warning! * * * * * * * Please visit - https://amightywind.com/home.html Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA. Please check out my Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to my channel and give a thumbs up to the videos. Thank you! Here is the link: ​https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet. You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/ve6xu9-purim-miracle-yah-in-fury-remove-devils-who-steal-kill-and-destroy-as-haman.html Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video. You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​ You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle! If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&;;;;t=0s In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&;;;;t=0s To contact me please click on this link https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme See all Prophecies https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html