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21 Biblical Terms for Angels
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14 views • November 04, 2020
21 Biblical Terms for Angels
Adapted from Michael S. Heiser, Angels: What the Bible Really Says About God’s Heavenly Host, Lexham Press (2018)
Bible quotations taken from the New English Translation (2010)
wordwatchers.currah.us
Contents
21 Biblical Terms for Angels
In the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament)
Angels: their essential nature
Angels: their groups
Angels: Their assigned tasks
In the Greek New Testament
In the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament)
Angels: their essential nature
1.“Spirit” (רוח, rûaḥ; plural: רוחות, rûaḥôṯ)
2.“Heavenly Ones” (שמים, šamayim)
3.“Stars” (כוכבים, kōḵeḇı̂m)
4.“Holy Ones” (קדושים, qedōšı̂m)
5.“Gods / Divine Beings” (אלוהים, ʾelōhı̂m)
Angels: their groups
6. “Assembly” (עדה, ʿēdāh; עדת, ʿadaṯ)
7. “Council” (סוד, sōḏ)
8. “Congregation” (קהל, qāhāl)
9. “Assembly, Assembled Meeting” (מועד, môʿēd)
10. “Court” (Aramaic: דין, dı̂n)
11. “Prince” (שר, sar)
Angels: Their assigned tasks
12. “Angel” (מלאך, malʾāk; plural: מלאכים, malʾāḵı̂m)
13.“Minister” (משרת, mešarēt)
14. “Watcher” (Aramaic: עיר, ʿı̂r; plural: עירין, ʿı̂rı̂n)
15. “Host” (צבא, ṣabaʾ; plural: צבאות, ṣeḇaʾôt)
16. “Mighty Ones” (גברם, gibborı̂m)
17. “Mighty Ones” (אבירים, ʾabbı̂rı̂m)
18. “Mediator” (מליץ, mēlı̂ṣ)
19. “Cherubim” (כרובים, keruḇı̂m)
20. “Seraphim” (שרפים, śerāp̱ı̂m)
21. In the Greek New Testament
“Angel” (ἄγγελος, angelos)
“Archangel” (ἀρχάγγελος, arḥangelos)
“Spirit” (πνεῦμα, pneuma; plural: πνεῦματα, pneumata).
Purchase Doctor Heisers’s 243-page book, in print or in audio at www.lexhampress.com, or through any book seller.
Adapted from Michael S. Heiser, Angels: What the Bible Really Says About God’s Heavenly Host, Lexham Press (2018)
Bible quotations taken from the New English Translation (2010)
wordwatchers.currah.us
Contents
21 Biblical Terms for Angels
In the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament)
Angels: their essential nature
Angels: their groups
Angels: Their assigned tasks
In the Greek New Testament
In the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament)
Angels: their essential nature
1.“Spirit” (רוח, rûaḥ; plural: רוחות, rûaḥôṯ)
2.“Heavenly Ones” (שמים, šamayim)
3.“Stars” (כוכבים, kōḵeḇı̂m)
4.“Holy Ones” (קדושים, qedōšı̂m)
5.“Gods / Divine Beings” (אלוהים, ʾelōhı̂m)
Angels: their groups
6. “Assembly” (עדה, ʿēdāh; עדת, ʿadaṯ)
7. “Council” (סוד, sōḏ)
8. “Congregation” (קהל, qāhāl)
9. “Assembly, Assembled Meeting” (מועד, môʿēd)
10. “Court” (Aramaic: דין, dı̂n)
11. “Prince” (שר, sar)
Angels: Their assigned tasks
12. “Angel” (מלאך, malʾāk; plural: מלאכים, malʾāḵı̂m)
13.“Minister” (משרת, mešarēt)
14. “Watcher” (Aramaic: עיר, ʿı̂r; plural: עירין, ʿı̂rı̂n)
15. “Host” (צבא, ṣabaʾ; plural: צבאות, ṣeḇaʾôt)
16. “Mighty Ones” (גברם, gibborı̂m)
17. “Mighty Ones” (אבירים, ʾabbı̂rı̂m)
18. “Mediator” (מליץ, mēlı̂ṣ)
19. “Cherubim” (כרובים, keruḇı̂m)
20. “Seraphim” (שרפים, śerāp̱ı̂m)
21. In the Greek New Testament
“Angel” (ἄγγελος, angelos)
“Archangel” (ἀρχάγγελος, arḥangelos)
“Spirit” (πνεῦμα, pneuma; plural: πνεῦματα, pneumata).
Purchase Doctor Heisers’s 243-page book, in print or in audio at www.lexhampress.com, or through any book seller.
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