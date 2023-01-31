Pope Benedict's Four Real Encounters With His Guardian Angel! How His Angel Saved Him on 4 Occasions

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
January 30, 2023
Benedict XVI had at least 4 experiences with his guardian angel that he himself spoke about.
Pope Benedict XVI had at least four experiences with his guardian angel, which he himself spoke about. Fr. Fernando Cardenas, a priest specializing in angels, talked about these
Source: http://www.tinconggiao24h.com/2023/01/the-4-times-angels-helped-benedict-xvi.html?m=1
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVKaAftRjM4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.