Pope Benedict's Four Real Encounters With His Guardian Angel! How His Angel Saved Him on 4 Occasions

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
January 30, 2023
Benedict XVI had at least 4 experiences with his guardian angel that he himself spoke about.
Pope Benedict XVI had at least four experiences with his guardian angel, which he himself spoke about. Fr. Fernando Cardenas, a priest specializing in angels, talked about these
Source: http://www.tinconggiao24h.com/2023/01/the-4-times-angels-helped-benedict-xvi.html?m=1
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVKaAftRjM4