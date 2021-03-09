CCP lies, People die!

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Miles Guo on GTV: https://gtv.org/user/5e596957357cc612d35a8044
The title: In this year's conference of the People's Congress, the spokesperson claimed that deputies to the National People's Congress were elected by the people "one person, one vote."