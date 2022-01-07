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2. Romans - What is the Gospel (The Righteousness of God - Most Important Teaching of the Bible!)
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30 views • January 07, 2022
What is the Gospel (good news from God)? This is the most important question of humanity. It is profound, it is magnificent, and it is the only message that you must learn and believe to save your soul in heaven and avoid hell. This is the foundational message of Christianity and this teaching is based on years of study, prayer and meditation to bring you one of the clearest messages of Salvation that you may ever hear. Please listen to the entire message with a humble heart that is open to receive God's Word.
Do you know what the righteousness of God means?
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #thegospel #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross #righteousness #Salvation #imputed
Do you know what the righteousness of God means?
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #thegospel #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross #righteousness #Salvation #imputed
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