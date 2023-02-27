CHINA HAS ENTERED THE WAR MILITARILY IN SUPPORT OF RUSSIA?*CCP OCCUPATION & IMPLEMENTATION OF NWO*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/InsightGL/status/1630032965714743297 https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1629906271884177413 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/large-russian-plane-destroyed-belarus-airstrip-say-opposition-saboteurs https://warnews247-gr.translate.goog/afixi-roson-se-kineziki-vasi-o-pla-paradidei-systimata-pyrovolikou-plz-05-kai-mlrs-ar1a-ston-rosiko-strato-ti-akolouthei/?_x_tr_sl=el&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp https://twitter.com/BonnieGlaser/status/1630034215168524288 https://twitter.com/CBSMornings/status/1630190077044305923 https://www.barrons.com/news/us-poland-and-germany-may-hold-joint-manoeuvres-minister-f8c6edf https://sputniknews.com/20230227/frances-unprecedented-war-games-underway-as-paris-builds-up-military-might-1107838830.html https://twitter.com/stiridinbucov/status/1486247779936653312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://www.sott.net/article/477755-Zelensky-warns-Americans-that-US-will-lose-global-influence-if-it-stops-backing-war https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1629940011629006849 https://twitter.com/TheCharlesDowns/status/1630209308196585472 https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-pending-home-sales-explode-higher-january https://news.sky.com/story/lidl-becomes-latest-supermarket-to-impose-fruit-and-vegetable-limits-on-shoppers-12821332 https://twitter.com/fasc1nate/status/1630091974412754944 https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1630193002604814336 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polish_areas_annexed_by_Nazi_Germany#/media/File:Occupation_of_Poland_1939.png https://expose-news.com/2023/02/25/court-demands-report-on-fluoride-toxicity/ https://twitter.com/DrJamesOlsson/status/1630156005219655681 https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1630184825922412544 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1630095021960470529

