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UK to offer a 4 th jab ( 2nd booster shot ) early next year
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474 views • December 25, 2021
Hi in today’s video I read an article that the UK Government are thinking of giving a 4th death shot ( 2nd booster shot) early next year
Here is the link to the article https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/uk-fourth-covid-vaccine-booster-b1981363.html
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance and avoid the kill shot
Here is the link to the article https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/uk-fourth-covid-vaccine-booster-b1981363.html
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance and avoid the kill shot
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