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Here is a thread I was reading tonight and this is what they said.... what do you think? Also I included the Steve Quayle interview with Mike Adams which talks about similar kinds
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103 views • September 14, 2021
Here is a thread I was reading tonight and this is what they said.... what do you think? Also I included the Steve Quayle interview with Mike Adams which talks about similar kinds of things happening soon.:
"Something Bad Is Going To Happen Really Soon!
There is more and more people waking up every single day.
Realizing the government is lying and people are rising up.
To prevent the Great Awakening from happening, I fear TPTB is brewing something BAD.
Everyone is feeling the energy and how HORRIBLE it's been.
People are getting fed up and the governments can't have that. So they will be creating a diversion soon. Something very massive to get your mind off of covid and the vaccine until they figure something else out."
"Something Bad Is Going To Happen Really Soon!
There is more and more people waking up every single day.
Realizing the government is lying and people are rising up.
To prevent the Great Awakening from happening, I fear TPTB is brewing something BAD.
Everyone is feeling the energy and how HORRIBLE it's been.
People are getting fed up and the governments can't have that. So they will be creating a diversion soon. Something very massive to get your mind off of covid and the vaccine until they figure something else out."
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