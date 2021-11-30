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PIZZAMAN: The Local Games (Ep. 5)
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It's that time of year again! The Local Games, an annual sports competition with a prize of a year's worth of free advertisement, has been announced; and Boss wants to win it. But to do that, she'll have to deal with problematic new sports, a jerk of a coach, and the feuding delivery trio. Will Amazing Pizza Pie & the Italian restaurant team overcome the odds and claim victory?
Edgar Salas (Pizzaman) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Iy
https://www.instagram.com/mredgarsalas/
Izelah Blanco (Coworker) https://www.instagram.com/blanco.xx/
Evan Powell (New Guy) https://www.instagram.com/evan_powell_12/
Andres Giraldo (Player) https://www.instagram.com/officialandresgiraldo/ Sebastian Guzman (Player) https://www.instagram.com/lucasg9.11/
Tova Petty (Player/Girl): https://www.instagram.com/tova_petty/
We post our funny & enjoyable content more often on Instagram, so make sure to follow us there! https://www.instagram.com/familiasalasproductions/
Support our fund to eliminate "Starving Artist Syndrome" by 2030! https://ko-fi.com/familiasalasproductions
Edgar Salas (Pizzaman) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Iy
https://www.instagram.com/mredgarsalas/
Izelah Blanco (Coworker) https://www.instagram.com/blanco.xx/
Evan Powell (New Guy) https://www.instagram.com/evan_powell_12/
Andres Giraldo (Player) https://www.instagram.com/officialandresgiraldo/ Sebastian Guzman (Player) https://www.instagram.com/lucasg9.11/
Tova Petty (Player/Girl): https://www.instagram.com/tova_petty/
We post our funny & enjoyable content more often on Instagram, so make sure to follow us there! https://www.instagram.com/familiasalasproductions/
Support our fund to eliminate "Starving Artist Syndrome" by 2030! https://ko-fi.com/familiasalasproductions
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