Democracy is ‘under siege’ as Biden is ‘unseemly rushed’ to claim victory_ Alan Jones

Democracy as it was once known is “under siege” as anyone who dares suggest Joe Biden may not have fairly won the US election runs the risk of significant punitive sanctions, according to Sky News host Alan Jones.



“We call America the leader of the free world, but if liberty means anything it means the right to tell people what they may not want to hear,” Mr Jones said.



“Yet now, anyone who dares suggest that Biden may not have won this election fairly runs the risk of significant punitive sanctions.”



Mr Jones pointed to a Philadelphia press conference in which Rudolph Giuliani said, “Trump’s not going to concede when at least 600,000 ballots are in question”.



“Because they were counted without any poll watchers observing to ensure they were legitimate,” Mr Giuliani said.



Mr Jones said Mr Giuliani would be submitting a lawsuit on behalf of Donald Trump about “violating civil rights, conducting an unfair election and violating the law of the State”.



“450,000 ballots were removed from their envelopes and ‘validated’ but without any Republican observations,” Mr Giuliani said.



Mr Jones noted the "reality of this happening is not unprecedented”.



“Well may we ask why this unseemly rush now for Biden to declare victory as he did last Saturday?" he said.



“I don’t imagine the Trump team are playing cards with one another, their silence is a measure of the fact that some serious homework is being done – and that is my understanding; electoral fraud is not unknown in America.



“This election is down to about 120,000 votes, out of almost 150 million that have been cast.



“Honest media would investigate all of this rather than argue that it is a conspiracy.”