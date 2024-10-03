BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You Cannot Please God Unless ...
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
26 views • 7 months ago

In this episode, we explore the importance of being saved and experiencing a new birth in Jesus Christ. It explains why, according to the Bible, we need to be born again to enter God's kingdom. Through scripture, we learn that our fallen nature keeps us separated from God, and being born of the Spirit is the only way to have a relationship with Him. The video also discusses the process of accepting Jesus and the role of the Holy Spirit in guiding us toward salvation. It's a must-watch for those seeking to understand the significance of spiritual renewal.

00:00 Introduction: Save Priscilla
00:40 The Necessity of New Birth
02:09 Understanding Our Fallen Nature
03:23 The Importance of Spiritual Rebirth
03:42 Living in the Flesh vs. Living in the Spirit
04:28 Why Salvation is Essential
06:15 How and When to Be Born Again
07:22 Steps to Salvation
08:45 Final Thoughts and Prayer

Keywords
jesus christsalvationborn againbible teachingnew birthspiritual awakeningchristian faithgospel messagejesus saveschristian lifechristian sermonnew creationbiblical teachingchristian motivationspiritual renewalbiblical studiesnew creature in christchristian encouragementfaith journeypriscilla owenswalk in faithtransformative faithrenewed life in christ
