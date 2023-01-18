Davos 2023 sees only one G7 leader in attendance

RT
January 17, 2023
This year’s Davos economic forum has been marked by the absence of key players as Chinese and South African figures won’t attend the event, and Germany’s Olaf Scholz is the only G7 leader taking part in it. We hear from Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics and politics at St. Mary’s College of California, who says the actual aim of the forum is to keep the world segmented, while maintaining US dominance.
