Why the far-left entered the Taylor Swift/Ticketmaster MESS
High Hopes
Published 9 days ago |
Glenn Beck


Nov 18, 2022

You'd think U.S. politicians have better things to worry about than the Taylor Swift/TicketMaster fiasco. Yet, it seems some of our far-left favorites already are trying to use the whole mess to their advantage. Sen. Amy Klobuchar even called for a federal investigation into TicketMaster. WHAT?! In this clip, Glenn and Stu explain why this likely will be just another attack on capitalism, why the whining MUST end, and why you don't have a constitutional right to attend a Tay Tay concert (so just shut up about it!).


