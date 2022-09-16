False Flags: A Secret History Of Al Qaeda – Watch Along And Q&A Part 3

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/watchalong-aq3/

FULL DOCUMENTARY: https://www.corbettreport.com/alqaeda/

On Sunday, September 11th, James Corbett and Broc West of The Corbett Report joined Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond for a live Corbett Pirate Stream to watch and discuss Part 3 of False Flags: A Secret History of Al Qaeda.

TheLastAmericanVagabond Published September 11, 2022

Joining me today is James Corbett, founder of The Corbett Report, and Broc West, video editor for both TLAV and The Corbett Report, for a very special three part watch-along culminating tonight with the live (pirate streamed) world premiere of The Corbett Report's third part in the series titled: False Flags: A Secret History of Al Qaeda. We have already pirate-streaming the first two parts of this series over the last month (you can watch them here) with the final debut airing tonight, September 11th, 2022, at 7pm CDT, here on The Last American Vagabond.

Source Links Can Be Found Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/secret-history-alqaeda-3

