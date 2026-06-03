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Martin Armstrong on Trump, Netanyahu, Holy Wars & The Collapse of the Global Order
Man in America
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Nobody warned us this war was coming. Nobody told us what was really behind it. I sat down with Martin Armstrong, one of the most accurate economic and geopolitical forecasters alive, to get the full picture on Iran. We break down why Netanyahu's strategy failed, what the Strait of Hormuz closure really means for your grocery bill, why Trump cannot deliver a peace deal no matter how hard he tries, and what Russia and China stepping in means for the rest of the world. Plus his specific outlook on gold, oil, and what you should do right now to protect your family. Hard truth from someone with a 50-year front-row seat to how the world actually works. 🔗 Martin Armstrong: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com | https://www.socratesplatform.com Use promo code SETH for 10% off Hydrate Complete at https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-win... — Dr. Ardis's powerful electrolyte formula packed with 11 minerals, 11 vitamins, and 17 amino acids to fight chronic dehydration at the cellular level. To order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit and the stool sample test for parasites, go to https://sethcleanse.com Visit https://ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/… Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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