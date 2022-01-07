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FULL SHOW: AG Merrick Garland Announces Plan To Arrest All Trump Supporters
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173 views • January 07, 2022
We all knew what the Democrats and the media would do on this January 6th, but the lies, deception and propaganda went even beyond our wildest nightmares. We try to sort it all out but what it comes down to is that America hasn’t seen such evil Domestically since the Democrats want to war to keep their slaves then discriminated against black people with their Jim Crow laws. It is always the Democrats. One must wonder when this scourge upon our Nation will go away. Pastor Artur Pawloski has been arrested again for violating covid tyranny, he joins to discuss. Jesse Lee Peterson returns to the War Room to discuss the latest developments. Owen Shroyer also lists off the Biden scandals from his first year in office.
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