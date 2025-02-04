© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can a Compound Mimic Exercise & Its Benefits? Giant Leaps in Science and Health w/ Dr Diane Kazer
553 views • 3 months ago
Have Questions? Join Dr. Diane's Tribe at https://DianeKazer.com/SarahWestall
Dr. Diane Kazer rejoins the program to share news about a new compound that has been found to mimic exercise. Sounding to good to be true, Dr. Diane goes over the science and shares what it does in the body from weight loss to muscle building to endurance. Science is making giant leaps at understanding how to use peptides and other natural compounds to dramatically improve our health. If you want to ask questions first before trying it yourself, join Dr. Diane's tribe at https://DianeKazer.com/SarahWestall
MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
