RFK Jr. Sworn In: A New Horizon for Health Policy, Empowering Nebraska to Lead in the Fight Against Covid Fraud and Establish a Legacy of Truth and Justice (News Brief)
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
16 followers
Follow
0
103 views • 2 months ago

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., confirmed as US Health and Human Services chief in a 52-48 vote without Democratic backing, now leads a transformative era with 80,000 employees and a trillion-dollar budget. His appointment follows the exposure of the Covid crisis as a fraud, targeting those like lawmakers, politicians, and medical professionals who pushed the harmful Covid vaccine narrative. RFK Jr. aims to rectify this by advocating for vaccine truth and health freedom, bringing accountability to the forefront.



In Nebraska, where the enforcement of Covid policies was among the most tyrannical, there's a golden opportunity to right the wrongs. The state has been a breeding ground for Covid fraudsters who have pushed the limits of their authority, ruining lives with falsehoods and coercion. Now, these "Covid losers" in Nebraska are on the brink of facing justice for their crimes—crimes that were committed under the guise of a fake emergency.



The unvaccinated in Nebraska, who have been marginalized and ostracized, have been working tirelessly behind the scenes. Their efforts to turn the tables on those who administered the Covid fraud are now bearing fruit. With RFK Jr. in charge, the national landscape is changing, and this change can ripple into Nebraska, offering a chance for the unvaccinated to rise, enact their plans, and seek retribution.



With RFK Jr. leading the charge against Covid fraud on a national level, Nebraska has the chance to follow suit. It’s time for Nebraskans to come together, to seize this moment to remove those who were complicit in Covid crimes from power. This is an era for accountability, for dismantling the structures that supported the fraud, and for punishing those who perpetrated it.



RFK Jr.'s role as US Health and Human Services chief signals a new beginning—one where truth and integrity in health policy can prevail. Nebraska can be at the forefront of this change, ensuring that those who misled and harmed the public during the fake pandemic are held accountable. The unvaccinated, who have been vindicated by time and truth, now have the chance to lead Nebraska into a future where such deceitful practices are not only resisted but punished. Let's make Nebraska a beacon of justice in the wake of the Covid fraud.

