Exploring Superhero Syndrome with Dr Jennifer Daniels on BioCharisma Podcast (ARCHIVED 04.08.2016)
CuresWanted
Published Yesterday |
Exploring Super Hero Syndrome with Dr. Jennifer DanielsOnce again I'm amazed with Dr. Daniels' simplicity in describing the current medical crisis that most Americans find themselves in. We cover everything from medical school hazing practices to the theory of why families, in the modern era, are dissolving. Find out what Licensure means and what it means for your health. When you have a chance check out Dr. Daniels website, VitalityCapsules.com. Her weekly radio show gives a thorough statistical analysis of current medical practices.


Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels and BioCharisma.

vaccinationsharvardabortionbig brotherstem cellscannibalismegomeritocracymedical schoolsleep deprivationnarcissisticdr jennifer danielsturpentinemedical licenseamniocentesisfinancial aidhazingparasite cleansekambobiocharismachris gardnerdrop outsuperhero syndromelicensuremedical licensure

