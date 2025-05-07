Challenges in the Mental Health System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From veterans to youth, the system’s answer is often a pill—leading to dependency, polypharmacy, and spiraling crises. Yet, abrupt cuts to opioids/benzos (thanks to fear-driven policies) leave vulnerable patients in freefall. Doctors are trapped between protocols and holistic care, risking licenses if they dare innovate.
#MentalHealthCrisis #Overmedication #HolisticHealing #BreakTheStigma
