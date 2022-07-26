Ear Infections After Cov-2 Recovery

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This video discusses ear infections seen in people that just recovered form the cov-2 virus.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33095653/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34870285/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33984080/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8633908/
www.newaquatechpanama.com