Police Badly Injure a WSU Professor Steve Tamari
SEE HERE - https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s

SOURCE: Prem Thakker @prem_thakker

"Shocking footage shows several officers at Washington University St. Louis beating a professor, slamming him, and dragging his limp body.

SIUE history professor Steve Tamari is reportedly hospitalized with broken ribs and a broken hand.

One doctor told him he's lucky to be alive."

12:53 PM · Apr 30, 2024

https://twitter.com/prem_thakker/status/1785397144515469402

