Police Badly Injure a WSU Professor Steve Tamari

SEE HERE - https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s
SOURCE: Prem Thakker @prem_thakker
"Shocking footage shows several officers at Washington University St. Louis beating a professor, slamming him, and dragging his limp body.
SIUE history professor Steve Tamari is reportedly hospitalized with broken ribs and a broken hand.
One doctor told him he's lucky to be alive."
12:53 PM · Apr 30, 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.