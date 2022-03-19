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Vaccinated,, No longer a natural human. You are now GMO human
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410 views • March 19, 2022
This is probably the most complete and clear explanation of what it means Legaly to be vaccinated..Protection under any human rights will no longer be available to you. The vaxxed will by LEGAL LAW be considered a ¨Product" and ¨Property"of the patent holders of the vaccine they volunteered for. Listen to this.
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