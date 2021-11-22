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FULL EXCELLENT INTERVIEW with Dr. Judy Mikovits!! 👍👍 Covid19 is not a real human virus and the so-called vaccines are meant to KILL YOU!!
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2331 views • November 22, 2021
Here's the FULL EXCELLENT INTERVIEW!! 👍👍 Dr. Judy Mikovits (joins Ann Vandersteel) talking about…
1 - Covid19 is not a real human virus. 🦠
2 - Covid19 has NEVER been isolated in a human.
3 - The Covid SHOTs 💉 are meant to KILL YOU!!
Feel Free to Follow Andrew's Telegram Channel for more updates. https://t.me/andrewthureson
1 - Covid19 is not a real human virus. 🦠
2 - Covid19 has NEVER been isolated in a human.
3 - The Covid SHOTs 💉 are meant to KILL YOU!!
Feel Free to Follow Andrew's Telegram Channel for more updates. https://t.me/andrewthureson
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