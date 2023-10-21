Tyrants, Middle East, Oligarchs & WW3

Harley Schlanger visits UTN during one of our most tumultuous times in history. He tries to help us understand the history that has led us to these conflicts and who is responsible for the division and warring. Lives are being sacrificed for the greedy oligarchs that call themselves the elite. They have infiltrated all of our institutions. Main stream media is not to be trusted. Harley reminds us all that the power of the people is better than any of these parasites.
https://schillerinstitute.nationbuilder.com/implementing_a_global_approach_to_ending_the_cycle_of_violence_in_southwest_asia
http://bit.ly/3wQhQtZ
https://x.com/HarleySchlanger?s=20
