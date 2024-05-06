RT News May 6, 2024 2PM GMT

May 6, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
As Russia orders military drills involving nuclear weapons the Kremlin says it's a clear message to the west over its increasing talk of putting boots on the ground in Ukraine. Raining down terror on Belgorod - a Ukrainian drone strike kills seven civilians in the city. It comes after the UK gave the nod to Kiev, to use its weapons to strike Russian territory. India again defends its trade relations with Russia, saying if it didn't maintain a neutral stance, Indians themselves would be hit hard in their pockets.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.