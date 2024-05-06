RT News May 6, 2024 2PM GMT

May 6, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com









As Russia orders military drills involving nuclear weapons the Kremlin says it's a clear message to the west over its increasing talk of putting boots on the ground in Ukraine. Raining down terror on Belgorod - a Ukrainian drone strike kills seven civilians in the city. It comes after the UK gave the nod to Kiev, to use its weapons to strike Russian territory. India again defends its trade relations with Russia, saying if it didn't maintain a neutral stance, Indians themselves would be hit hard in their pockets.