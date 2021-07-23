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Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnston show, we have Martin McDermott
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32 views • July 23, 2021
July 23, 2021
Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnston show, we have Martin McDermott
Tonight Kevin discusses why he would be great for Mayor with Ed and Derek.
We bring Martin McDermott back to tell us more about the Ontario land grabs and all the corruption behind them.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
Soon Derek Storie on Facebook
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect #Revivecalgary
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnston show, we have Martin McDermott
Tonight Kevin discusses why he would be great for Mayor with Ed and Derek.
We bring Martin McDermott back to tell us more about the Ontario land grabs and all the corruption behind them.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
Soon Derek Storie on Facebook
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect #Revivecalgary
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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