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The Arcturians & Friends - 11/17/21
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20 views • November 17, 2021
Please join us for our second Episode with Lane Keller and Joyce Keller for the new series ‘Arcturians and Friends’
Topics include Joyce sharing messages from others, Lane sharing some historical truth and how that impacts us now, and where we are going with health, technology and our spiritual expansion and beyond. Come join the conversation with this mother daughter dynamic combo…!
Topics include Joyce sharing messages from others, Lane sharing some historical truth and how that impacts us now, and where we are going with health, technology and our spiritual expansion and beyond. Come join the conversation with this mother daughter dynamic combo…!
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