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Remember How UNFIT Bernie Sanders was to be President; Weak, Frail + Bullied; Project Veritas
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260 views • January 11, 2021
Bernie Sanders is positively unfit to be President of the United States. He won't condemn his radical and violent Antifa Communist Project Veritas, condemns Trump when he states Bernie never stated to Elizabeth Warren that a woman could not win, has anti-semite and Sharia Law advocate Linda Sarsour on his campaign. His Communist views aside, he simply is not the correct choice for America.
#democraticsocialists #BernieSanders @Antifa
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#democraticsocialists #BernieSanders @Antifa
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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