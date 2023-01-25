Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Judy A Mikovits PhD and Dr Lee Merritt MD at the Restore Freedom Rally Jan 2023
136 views
channel image
The Real Dr Judy
Published 18 hours ago |

(Apologies for sound issue) Dr Judy A Mikovits PhD and Dr Lee Merritt MD Orthopedic Surgeon in a discussion after their presentations at the Restore Freedom Rally in Orlando Florida, January 23 2023, organized by Peymon Mottahedeh, President of the Freedom Law School.

Keywords
healthnutritionvaccineviruscovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket