Early in the morning of August 24th, the Ukrainian forces once again attempted to "establish a foothold" on the left bank of the Dnepr River, trying to please their Ukrainian leader for the Independence Day of their country.
However, once again, something went wrong.
Between the settlements of Golaya Pristan and Kardashinka, units of the "Dnepr" group destroyed the "festive" fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.