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Tying up Covid, Globalism, vaccines and transhumanism, to ultimate objective of absolute power over population slavery and reduction - Catherine Austin Fitts
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57 views • January 03, 2021
This video is an excellent resource to introduce a deep thinking new-comer to the broad detail of what's going on with our world, taking a broader look at things from various angles: the virus, the vaccine, how this is really about world domination, how control of currencies and increasing wealth of that elite fits in, how lockdowns help this purpose, how fear mongering plays in their favour, how Operation Warp Speed and other factors are applied and on and on. This is an excellent beginner resource which gives a broad understanding and ties things up nicely. Worth sharing, particularly to new people wanting to understand.
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